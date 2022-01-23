"Arteta has already laid that one out" - Paul Merson suggests Arsenal star is never playing for the club again

Mikel Arteta has received praise in recent months for trying to create a healthy and conducive culture at Arsenal. The Spaniard is aware of the cub's falling standards and has repeatedly asked fans and media to "Trust the Process." He has asked for full commitment and passion towards the club from his players.

To restore Arsenal's reputation back as a top-four Premier League club, Arteta has established non-negotiables at the club. For him, respect and commitment cannot be compromised at any cost and he will not forgive any player who tries to take these lightly.

In his attempt to prevent the budding culture of the club with so many young talented players emerging, the Spaniard even went against his own captain. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was last included in a matchday squad on 7th December, 2021 in the defeat at Goodinson Park.

Gunners legend Paul Merson featured on a panel of pundits on Sky Sports on Saturday morning where he spoke about how badly his club need a centre-forward. He was asked if there was a way back for Aubameyang in the squad

To this, Merson replied:

"No, not for me. I think, Arteta has already laid that one out. He left him out to dry, personally, I think it's going to take some going for the lad to come back."

The two-time Division One winner is well aware of the position the Gunners find themselves in. They have to approach the upcoming fixtures with complete seriousness and with full strength to get back into the Champions League spots. Arsenal's leading scorer this season is their new No.10 Emile Smith Rowe.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Aubameyang himself haven't been firing on all cylinders. Goals from midfield have certainly helped, but Merson knows how important an in-form striker is in these situations.

"It could do, it could do. I'm not saying Aubameyang is going to get them in the top four, though. You know what I mean, but they do need a centre-forward. But I just think what's happened between the manager and him, needs to be sorted out first."

Arsenal need to put their best foot forward to claim a top-four spot

The situation around club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become more unpredictable than ever. It is being reported that a couple of clubs have asked Arsenal about his availability and are interested in acquiring his services.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are said to be the party most interested and have pitched a loan offer with an obligation to buy. With Lacazette and Nketiah's contracts set to run out in the summer of 2022, Mikel Arteta will have to resolve the issue urgently.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the points table having accumulated 35 points. They are competing for fourth spot with the likes of West Ham (38P) and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur(36P). In their captain's absence, Arsenal have won four of their five Premier League matches.

The north London club are also actively linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year old is in red-hot form and is one of the most sensational players in Europe right now. As Paul Merson suggested, an in-form quality striker at the club will give their top-four hopes a big boost.

If Arteta can sell him his project at Arsenal and lure the Serbian, then they can get rid of Aubameyang in January.

