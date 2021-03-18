Arteta backs youngster to succeed in a different position at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Martinelli could build his career as a striker at Arsenal as the youngster has struggled for playing time this campaign.

Martinelli signed for Arsenal in 2019 from boyhood club Ituano. The Brazilian played mainly on the wing for Ituano and retained the position on his arrival at Arsenal. He was a regular for the Gunners, mainly in domestic competitions, appearing 26 times and scoring 10 goals.

Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal last season..

• 26 games (15 starts).

• 10 goals/ 4 assists.

• 2 MOTM

• Arsenal goal of the season.

• First teenager to hit double figures since Anelka in 1998-99.



Don’t count him off yet.. 🇧🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/RWHsrce7w3 — F R E D (@_InvincibleFred) March 16, 2021

He has however failed to break into the first team this season with Nicolas Pepe and summer arrival Willian being preferred ahead of him. His lack of game time has been caused by the presence of the more experienced wingers.

However, Martinelli's long-term injury also left him sidelined for about six months, causing him to miss the majority of the opening half of the season for Arsenal.

Martinelli made his return from injury in December last year, first appearing for the Arsenal U-21 side in their 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon before appearing for the senior team just over a week later.

He has since been barely used by Arteta being an unused substitute in 10 games out of the 14 he has been included in the squad for Arsenal.

The rapidly developing Bukayo Saka, academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe and January arrival Martin Odegaard have sent Martinelli further down the pecking order for attacking spots at Arsenal.

Martinelli could therefore be forced to play a more central role as he continues his career at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta backing the 19-year-old to succeed in the position, according to football.london.

Fortunately for Martinelli, he has been introduced to the role under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. With his pace and trickery coupled with his heightened positional sense, the Brazilian shouldn't find the transition difficult.

Martinelli would get his chances at Arsenal: Arteta

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

martinelli at LW: 5 G/A in 14 appearances



martinelli at RW: 1 assist in 2 appearances



martinelli at CF: 8 G/A in 9 appearances 👁 pic.twitter.com/Cl47f98HQt — amy (@aej11x) March 18, 2021

Mikel Arteta has said he takes the blame for Martinelli's lack of game time this campaign as he has appeared just five times in the league for Arsenal starting just three of them. He has however commended the youngster's professionalism and urged him to be patient.

"If anything it’s my fault," Arteta told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Olympiakos. "He’s done everything perfectly, he trains incredibly well every day, and his attitude couldn’t be better."

"He’s really disappointed that he’s not playing more obviously, and I have spoken to him, but he needs to be a little bit patient. He had a few minutes, he had some games as well, and it’s true that the competition for the front places is very tough."

"He needs to be patient, and he will get his chance."