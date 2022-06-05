"Arteta doesn’t trust him" - Journalist expects Arsenal star who has 'no future' at the club to leave this summer

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has revealed that Bernd Leno knows he has no future at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta does not trust him.

The German moved to Arsenal for a fee of £22.5 million in 2018, and had a good start to life at the Emirates. However, the performances over the years have taken a nosedive.

Leno’s inability to help with the build-up play from the back resulted in the Gunners dipping into the transfer market to sign Aaron Ramsdale last year.

The England international has done a reasonably good job in goal so far. His shot-shopping ability, coupled with his distribution, has been impressive and he was also the first choice for the club.

Leno was restricted to just eight appearances last season, four of which came in the league.

The custodian has little over a year remaining on his current deal, but Brown told GiveMeSport that Leno knows he does not have a future at the club.

When asked if the German will settle for another season on the bench, Brown said:

“No, absolutely not. Arsenal effectively moved on from Leno some months ago. Arteta doesn’t trust him with the ball at his feet and he doesn’t have a future at the club, and he knows it.

He added:

“They have been trying to sell him for the last couple of windows and I think this is the time where he will get a move.”

Arsenal will need a capable No. 2 to replace Leno

Leno was one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga before making his move to Arsenal. The German put in some stellar displays in goal for the Gunners in his debut season under Unai Emery, but the consistency levels eventually dropped.

Several errors at the back, where Leno was partly at fault, did not help his confidence. As a result, the Gunners finally decided to sign another goalkeeper last summer.

The north London side will still need a top backup keeper for Ramsdale should they sell Leno this summer.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League top-four spots, Arteta will need a strong squad to challenge for the Champions League places once again next season.

