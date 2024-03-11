"Arteta has found a way for him to get to his best form" - Micah Richards praises Arsenal summer signing's recent performances

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards recently showered praise on Arsenal's summer signing Kai Harvertz following his improved performances in recent games. The pundit claims Mikel Arteta has found a way to get the best out of the German international at the Emirates Stadium and helped him recover his confidence.

Arsenal splashed a whopping €75 million to sign Kai Harvertz from Chelsea last summer. After struggling in his first few months despite being tried in multiple positions, doubts started emerging whether signing the 24-year-old was a good decision from Mikel Arteta.

Expand Tweet

However, the attacking midfielder has managed to turn the corner at the Emirates over the last few weeks, producing eye-catching performances and getting applauded for the same.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards hailed the forward for his upturn in performances while acknowledging Mikel Arteta's role in getting the best out of him.

“Indeed he has (stepped up). And I am glad because obviously it didn’t work out for him at Chelsea, although he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Man City, so he has scored big goals before," Richards said.

“But I just feel like he is really appreciated at Arsenal. At times, a lot of people were doubting him, doubting his position."

Expand Tweet

“I think we all have sort of said that, but Arteta has found a way for him to get to his best form, the way they play, and he looks like he is happy and he has got his confidence back, which is nice to say,” the Englishman added.

It's worth noting that Kai Harvertz has now scored in each of his last four Premier League games and provided two assists. So far this season, he's made 38 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, recording nine goals and three assists to his name.

Arsenal suffer injury blow ahead of crunch Champions League clash with FC Porto

Arsenal have been greeted with unwanted news ahead of their all-important Champions League clash with FC Porto. The Gunners might not be able to count on the services of key forward Gabriel Martinelli for the encounter.

According to a report from football.london, the Brazilian missed the team's training session on Monday, March 11. The story mentioned that Martinelli was spotted in crutches after the 6-0 battering of Sheffield United in the Premier League last week.

Arsenal will host Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, March 12. The Gunners fell to a shocking 1-0 loss in the first leg in Portugal and will need to win by a higher margin to go through.