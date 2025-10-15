"Arteta gave him the opportunity" - Arsenal star's father credits the Gunners boss for improving star's attacking ability

Arsenal star Mikel Merino's father, Miguel, has credited Mikel Arteta for the Spaniard's attacking ability. He believes that the chances he got to lead the attack last season for the Gunners when Kai Havertz was injured helped.
Speaking to Cadena Ser, Miguel claimed that the Arsenal star is developing as a player, as his attacking abilities are slowly being used. He believes that the former Real Sociedad star has good finishing, and they are now being put to use because Arteta played him as a striker last season. He said:
“Technically, he’s a good player; he has the ability to finish. It’s true that at Arsenal he had the opportunity to play as a striker to replace Havertz. Arteta gave him the opportunity to be close to the box and he’s taking advantage of that, in addition to his defensive balance.”
Arsenal were forced to use Mikel Merino as the striker last season as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were out injured since January. Arteta made the Spaniard play 12 matches up front, and Merino returned with six goals and three assists.
Despite the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, Merino played as a striker once again this season, leading the attack in the 2-0 win over Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.
Mikel Merino adapting to new role at Arsenal
Mikel Merino spoke to The Guardian earlier this season, admitting that he was adapting to the new deal at Arsenal. He added that the role of a striker is more to do with being mentally ready for duels and the balls from his teammates and said:
“I’m getting used to being a centre-forward, fighting with the centre-backs, them hitting you from behind. You’re always at a disadvantage and they like to mark their territory, intimidate you physically. They want to ensure you’re uncomfortable and don’t have space, from first minute to last – even if the ball’s not there. It’s more mental than midfield because it’s a more direct duel. But I’m adapting and if there’s one thing I’ve always been it’s a battler: I like the contact, I never back down."
Mikel Merino has been performing well as a midfielder for Spain in recent matches, scoring six goals in the four 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far. He is yet to play as the striker in any of the matches, but started as the attacking midfielder in the 4-0 win over Bulgaria this week, when he scored a brace.