“Arteta would leave Arsenal" - Rio Ferdinand believes Gunners boss will '100 percent' leave if he receives Manchester United offer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would leave if he got a call to manage Manchester United in the summer.

That's according to former Red Devils centre-back Rio Ferdinand who reckons the Gunners boss wouldn't be able to decline the opportunity to switch to Old Trafford if such an offer came his way.

It goes without saying that Arteta's reputation has risen tremendously in the Premier League owing to the brilliant work he has done since joining Arsenal in December 2019.

Under the Spaniard, the Londoners have been a force to be reckoned with in English football, wowing with their incredible performances and fighting for the title in consecutive seasons.

It wouldn't be far fetched to say that Arteta looks like a heavenly match for Arsenal, considering how he has got things rolling over the last couple of seasons. However, Ferdinand believes all that wouldn't be enough to keep him at the club if Manchester United come calling.

“Arteta would leave Arsenal to come to Man United, 100 per cent,” the former England captain said on FIVE.

“No-one is saying it’s happening, but if Man United, in their wildest dreams, said ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’, or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and Man United say ‘right, top of our list, Mikel Arteta’, Arteta is going in (to Arsenal) and saying ‘listen lads, it’s been emotional, but I’ve got to move and got to go’,” he added.

Although there are no links between Mikel Arteta and Manchester United right now, it won't be a surprise if they start popping sometime in the near future, considering Erik ten Hag's situation at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has come under pressure for his side's inability to produce consistent results this season. He could have his future up in the air if the situation doesn't improve in the coming weeks, especially that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his partial takeover at the club.

Comparing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Manchester United's performances in the Premier League this season

Arsenal and Manchester United have fared differently in the Premier League this season. While the Gunners are in the title contention with Liverpool and Manchester City, the Red Devils are fighting for a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta's men are third with 58 points from 26 games, one point behind second-placed Manchester City and two behind table toppers Liverpool. Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, are sixth with 44 points in 26 games.

They're three points below fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and eight points below fourth-placed Aston Villa in the final UEFA Champions League spot.