"Arteta had to make a decision" - Micah Richards comments on Arsenal's decision to sell Aubameyang to Barcelona 

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put up another scintillating performance for Barcelona, scoring a brace as the Catalans crushed Real Madrid 4-0 at the weekend.

That has led many into throwing shades at Mikel Arteta, but former Manchester City defender Micah Richards doesn't think the tactician has done anything wrong by offloading the Gabonese.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Arsenal to join Barcelona during the winter transfer window following a conflict with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old has bagged nine goals and one assist for the Blaugrana across all competitions since switching to Camp Nou.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Mikel Arteta: “We made the decision regarding Aubameyang from three sides; one was the club, the second was Auba and the third was Barcelona. The three of us thought it was the right thing to do.” 🗣️ Mikel Arteta: “We made the decision regarding Aubameyang from three sides; one was the club, the second was Auba and the third was Barcelona. The three of us thought it was the right thing to do.” https://t.co/Cfy3ahlFz6

Regardless, Micah Richards opined that Mikel Arteta shouldn't be made the villain of the story, especially considering how much the Gunners have improved over the last few weeks.

"Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture. He’s gone there and done well, but so have Arsenal," the Englishman told The Monday Night Club. "The way Arteta wanted to play, maybe it suits Lacazette better with runners in behind with Martinelli and Saka, and it's proven so.

"Arteta had to make a decision and he made that decision. As a manager, you have to make big decisions."

Meanwhile, Micah Richards admitted he would've loved to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remain with Arsenal because the Gabonese has the quality to improve the team.

He continued:

"Would I have liked to see Aubameyang in the Premier League in an Arsenal shirt? Yes, because I believe when he is playing to the best of his ability Arsenal could be a better team, but it wasn't meant to be.

"He's gone there and done well and Arsenal are playing the best they've played all season. I don't think it needs to be looked at in a negative way at all."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal stint in numbers

The Gabonese is enjoying a brilliant run of form at Camp Nou

The striker joined the Gunners in a deal worth €63 million in the summer of 2018. He spent four years at the club, where he made 163 appearances across all competitions, recording 92 goals and 21 assists to his name.

The Gabonese tasted silverware at the Emirates Stadium, namely the 2020 FA Cup and the 2021 Community Shield. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot by scoring 22 goals during the 2018-19 campaign.

