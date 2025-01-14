"Arteta phase 8 is building 2019/20 Real Sociedad", "Hold that Liverpool" - Fans react as Arsenal reportedly agree deal to sign Zubimendi

Some Arsenal fans on X have aimed digs at Liverpool after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed the Gunners were in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing Zubimendi over the summer as they looked for a top central defensive midfielder. However, the Real Sociedad star opted to stay put at his boyhood club, much to the frustration of the Reds. Fortunately, for Arne Slot and Co., Ryan Gravenberch emerged as an excellent No. 6 and has performed admirably this season.

Zubimendi, on the other hand, has performed well this season for Sociedad, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Despite still being linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, the Euro 2024 winner is now allegedly close to joining Arsenal this summer. Mikel Arteta is reportedly a crucial factor behind the transfer.

Romano posted on X:

"Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi for summer 2025. Negotiations underway with player side as positive talks took place behind the scenes, as revealed by @SamiMokbel81_DM. Final key steps still needed. Arsenal plan to trigger €60m release clause."

One fan reckons Arteta is building the 2019-20 version of Real Sociedad, having already signed Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard in recent years:

"Arteta phase 8 is building 2019/20 Real Sociedad."

Another fan tweeted:

"HOLD THAT LIVERPOOL."

Other fans reacted below:

"Merino and now zubimendi?" one fan questioned.

"What a signing! Let's go watch the Liverpool comps of Zubimendi," one fan tweeted.

"This guy rejected Liverpool ?" another questioned.

"Hold that Liverpool. When you're big, you're.........??" another chimed in.

"Lol they still won’t sign a forward but will have 3 holding midfielders," one fan pointed out.

"No such thing as fatigue when a derby rolls around" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Tottenham PL clash

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The north London derby is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 15.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, recently being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United. They are currently second in the league table with 40 points from 20 games, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Tottenham have been inconsistent this season and are in 12th place with 24 points.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Arsenal are in a real tough run of games at the moment but they’ll obviously be well up for this one. There’s no such thing as fatigue when a derby rolls around. Bukayo Saka is a big miss but Tottenham really are down to the bare bones, especially at the back, and that tells at the top level."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 2-0.

