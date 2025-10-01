"Arteta would rather bench his own dad than bench him" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal star's inclusion in XI for Olympiakos clash

Arsenal fans have been left feeling unhappy by the decision of manager Mikel Arteta to name Mikel Merino in the starting XI against Olympiacos. The Gunners are set to face the Greek giants in the second game if their UEFA Champions League league phase campaign. Arteta's side come into the meeting with Olympiacos on the back of their dramatic win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. Merino was widely credited with steering the side to the win, and Arteta has rewarded him with a starting berth.The decision to start Merino in midfield has been met with disagreement from some of the club's fans, who believe that the Spaniard should start on the bench. A number of these fans have taken to X to express their dissatisfaction at Arteta's decision. A fan called Arteta a dictator for his insistence on playing Merino from the start in many games. Temitayo O. Esq @Tbabz__LINKLol Arteta would rather bench his own dad than bench Merino. A proper dictator😅Another fan likened Merino to Kai Havertz in being the manager's preferred option, pointing out that he wouldn't listen to any other opinions.Onoriode 🇳🇬 @Phoenix_PlexusLINKMerino is the new Havertz. That manager won't listen. #ARSOLYA fan showed their exasperation at the manager's choice of Merino in midfield.Zero @zerubabel111LINKOf course he starts merino😂 We can't win manAnother fan questioned Merino's deployment in midfield, pointing out that he has been much more useful when playing as a striker. Bucks AFC⚪️🔴 @bondziiLINK@Arsenal Every chance Arteta gets tries to sneak in Merino , I’m ok with Him as an attacker but midfield? when has that ever workedSpain international Mikel Merino is one of six changes to the Arsenal XI to face Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, William Saliba, and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also been included in the XI for the Premier League side. They come in for Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori.Arsenal star reveals Champions League dreamArsenal defender William Saliba has revealed that he dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League, among other trophies, with the club. The France international signed a new five-year deal with the Gunners last week and is set to remain at the Emirates until 2030. Saliba spoke after signing his new deal, revealing that he believes the Arsenal squad is primed to compete at the highest level. He stated that they do not want to only participate in the Champions League, but they also hope to win the competition. He said;&quot;We have the staff, the coach and a really good squad this season to compete in any competition. We don't just want to be there and enjoy the Champions League, we want to win the Champions League and win many titles.&quot;Mikel Arteta's side reached the semi-final of the competition last season before losing on aggregate to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They have started this season impressively with a win over Athletic Club at San Mames on matchday one.