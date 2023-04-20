Artist uses AI to generate images of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo serving Iftaar, pictures go viral on social media

Artist Jyo John Muloor has used AI to generate images of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the busy streets of Dubai serving Iftaar. The concept of the images is based on the ongoing month of Ramadan.

Apart from the two football superstars, the likes of Will Smith and more have also been featured in the series of images.

While Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen preparing Iftaar in a restaurant, Lionel Messi could be spotted in a kurta. The Argentine was seen holding a lamp with a grin on his face.

The portraits are wonderful spectacles for football lovers, to say the least.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently subject to Lionel Messi chants

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr recently lost to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby by a scoreline of 2-0. When the Portuguese superstar was exiting the field following the conclusion of the match, he was targeted with Lionel Messi chants.

Videos have gone viral on social media showing Ronaldo grabbing his crotch area in response. Al-Nassr, however, have since issued a statement.

Muhammad Al-Enezi, an official of the Saudi Pro League club, told the "Action with Walid" program (via GOAL Arab):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury, so his exciting shot from Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free.”

He further added:

"The evidence for my words is that Ronaldo, while leaving the stadium, had his head down and his gaze was not towards the stands, and I confirm once again, based on information from the Al-Nassr administration, that he is injured!"

Al-Nassr's title aspirations virtually came to an end with the defeat. They have 53 points from 24 matches and trail Al-Itihad by three points, having played one more game.

Al-Alami will return to action on April 24 as they take on Al-Wehda in a King Cup of Champions clash.

Poll : 0 votes