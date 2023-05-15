"As big a roasting as I've seen for a long time" – Ian Wright criticizes Arsenal star for being outplayed by Kaoru Mitoma in 3-0 Brighton loss 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Ben White for failing to stop Kaoru Mitoma in his team's 3-0 Premier League loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14).

The Gunners needed to defeat Roberto De Zerbi's side at the Emirates Stadium to close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point. However, a second half capitulation has all but ended their title aspirations.

After an end-to-end first half, the Seagulls drew first blood as Julio Enciso opened the scoring with a free header in the 51st minute. Denis Undav lobbed Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute, while Pervis Estupinan netted a third in injury time.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright shared his thoughts on Arsenal's recent poor outing. He said:

"Arsenal have known what they needed to do to stay in the title race for several weeks now but this Brighton game always looked like a potential banana skin for them. The way Brighton set up being the away side, they wanted the Gunners to press them to go long, and when they were stretched, they just simply passed it through."

Criticizing White's performance against Mitoma, Wright continued:

"Mitoma gave Ben White as big a roasting as I've seen for a long time on that left flank. And this is a defender who's been playing well throughout this season. In the end, Arsenal just couldn't get it going. Brighton deserve so much credit for their way of playing but maybe, it was just a case of a game being too far for the Gunners."

White, 25, started the match at right-back beside Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney. He had a torrid time against the Japanese winger, winning just 25% of his tackles and 50% of his duels throughout the contest.

Micah Richards opines on PL title race after Arsenal's loss to Brighton

Speaking on Premier League Productions, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards asserted that Manchester City will relish Arsenal's loss against Brighton. He elaborated:

"It's a good feeling for City. They have applied the pressure today [by beating Everton 3-0 earlier in the day] and Arsenal didn't turn up. I was disappointed in them today because from minute one, it was like a pre-season friendly. All the credit to Brighton because they stopped their opponents' flow. I thought the hosts could give more today."

The Gunners are currently second in the 2022-23 Premier League table standings with 81 points from 36 games, four points behind Manchester City., who also have an extra game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side are next set to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 20). They will finish their ongoing campaign with a Premier League clash at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28.

City will play Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford in their last three games. Even one win in these three matches will be enough to seal the title for the defending champions.

