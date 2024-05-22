“As for Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s better to talk about statistics” - Portugal coach Roberto Martinez on including Al-Nassr superstar in Euro 2024 squad

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has explained his thought process behind the selection of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2024 UEFA European Championships. Martinez named his squad on Tuesday, May 21, which saw the 39-year-old being called up for his 11th major international tournament and record-extending sixth Euros.

Ronaldo has been in magnificent form this season, scoring 42 goals and assisting 13 in 42 appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions. Martinez claimed that his consistency and brilliant goalscoring output were the factors that led to his inclusion in the squad.

While talking to reporters, he explained (via Goal.com):

"As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I think it's better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need."

Talking about the overall balance of the squad and his criterion for squad selection, he added:

"We don't make choices based on where the players play. We want to create the best team and call the 26 players who make up the best team. We monitor the players' individual performance and the role that they have in the locker room... Since March 2023 until now, we have a lot of information."

Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in international history with 128 goals in 206 appearances for Portugal. He is also the top goalscorer in Euros history, having found the back of the net 14 times in 25 games at the tournament.

"Proud to be back" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message on social media after being named in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message on social media, expressing his pride after being named in Portugal's squad for Euro 2024.

He posted a picture of himself in the Portuguese jersey for the tournament, with the caption (translated from Portuguese to English):

"Proud to be back representing Portugal at the Euros. Let's go with everything!"

Portugal will be heading into the tournament on the back of a perfect qualifying campaign that saw them win all their 10 games. The team scored a staggering 36 goals in those games, with Ronaldo contributing 10 of them. They also conceded just two goals on their way to an impressive qualification.

Ronaldo is expected to continue to lead the line, with a supporting cast of young superstars like Rafael Leao and Joao Felix. Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, and Vitinha will bring immense quality into the midfield, while Ruben Dias and Pepe will form the core of their immovable defense.