“As far as I know there is no decision from the club” - Javier Mascherano makes stance clear on Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba playing MLS All-Star Game

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano said that if it were up to him, he would have rested Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba from the MLS All-Star game on July 23 in Austin.

Messi and Alba are the only two Herons players chosen for the upcoming game against the best of Liga MX, with Alba also set to participate in a Skills Challenge a day before.

Mascherano's side are in a thick run of mixtures, with their MLS game against New York Red Bulls on Saturday (July 19) set to be their third game in the span of a week. With injuries depleting the squad, the Argentine said about Messi and Alba's participation in the All-Star game (as per ESPN):

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision. I know how important the All Star (Game) is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal."

About injuries besetting the roster following goalkeeper Oscar Ustari taking a knock in a midweek game with FC Cincinnati, Mascherano added:

"Regarding injuries, I'm not a specialist. It clearly worries me because, in the end, the team has been suffering from a lot of muscle injuries all season.

"The intensity of the games we've played, especially in the last month and a half, has been very, very high. But, well, we also clearly have to find some explanation, improve, and try to avoid it because obviously the team is gradually deteriorating with injuries."

Lionel Messi and Co. are coming off a Round-of-16 run at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Chelsea beat PSG in the final.

How have Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba fared for Inter Miami this season?

Jordi Alba (left) and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are in the midst of solid campaigns for Inter Miami this season. The two former Barcelona teammates have both played 28 games apiece across competitions, registering multiple goal contributions.

Messi, playing in the final third, unsurprisingly has the better numbers - 22 goals and seven assists. Sixteen of those goals and six assists in 17 games have come in MLS, where Javier Mascherano's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference but have three games in hand on leaders Philadelphia, who are a point clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Alba has scored once and provided five assists this season. Four of those assists came come in 18 outings in MLS, while he has also scored and assisted in the CONCACAF CC.

