“As far as I’m concerned he’s right up Liverpool’s street” – John Aldridge believes Reds should seal move to sign 27-year-old Premier League forward

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged his old club to go after Leandro Trossard, who punished the Reds' leaky defense by scoring a hat-trick at Anfield on Saturday (October 1).

The Merseysiders played out a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend. Trossard opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute, beating Alisson with a perfect strike from inside the box.

The Belgian doubled Brighton's lead 13 minutes later, scoring from close range after being teed up by Solly March. Two goals from Roberto Firmino and an own goal from Adam Webster turned the tie in the Reds' favor.

However, Leandro Trossard would end up deciding the outcome of the game. He scored the last goal of the match in the 83rd minute to complete his hat-trick and ensure the spoils were shared. The striker was named the 'Man of the Match' courtesy of his amazing performance.

John Aldridge joined other footballing figures in showering praise on Trossard. He also urged Liverpool to sign the player, who he believes has the level to play for the Reds.

The Irishman said in an interview with ECHO as quoted by HITC:

“Leandro Trossard found the net three times against Liverpool on Saturday and I thought he was the best player on the pitch when we played them in the same fixture last season."

He added:

“He got them back in the game. I thought we might have been linked with him in the summer because as far as I’m concerned, he’s right up Liverpool’s street."

It's been a difficult start for Jurgen Klopp and his men this season.

The Reds will have an opportunity to return to winning ways when they take on Rangers in their UEFA Champions later today (October 4). A victory will give them a much-needed boost ahead of their massive clash with Arsenal on October 9.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been far from their best in recent weeks winning only one of their last four matches across all competitions. The tactician will need to get his players fired up to pick up some important wins in a busy week.

