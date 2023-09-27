“As a footballer that’s probably the worst criticism” – Gary Neville and Roy Keane break silence on Jadon Sancho saga at Manchester United

Former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane have opened up on Jadon Sancho's situation at the club. The duo was critical of the English winger's attitude, saying being labeled as poor in training was possibly the worst criticism a player could receive.

Speaking on The Overlap YouTube channel, Neville said:

“I think if you get accused of not training well and you’re not working hard enough, as a footballer that’s probably the worst criticism.”

Meanwhile, Keane said:

“Never give a manager a chance to say that about you.”

Sancho has been banished from the first-team squad. He reportedly shares a strained relationship with manager Erik ten Hag, who claimed that the 23-year-old's poor performances in training were the reason behind his omission from the squad to face Arsenal.

The England international hit back at the Dutchman on Instagram, saying:

"I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well in training this week... I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He has reportedly refused to apologize to the United manager.

Sancho joined Manchester United in the summer of 2012 from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million. He has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and bagging six assists.

Erik ten Hag gives cold reply when asked about Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Sancho has not made an appearance this month for the side.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was dismissive when asked about the status of attacker Jadon Sancho. Speaking ahead of the side's Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace, the Dutchman stated that he was unwilling to talk about unavailable players.

He said (via press conference):

"I don't talk about players who are not available."

He was subsequently asked if the winger had made any efforts to resolve the stand-off. Ten Hag replied:

"I don't know. It's up to him."

The 23-year-old deactivated his Instagram account recently, a move many believe could result in building bridges between the pair.

Manchester United made it back-to-back wins with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial lifted the Red Devils to victory.