“As a genius as he is, he can be so frustrating” - Liverpool legend makes feelings clear about Mohamed Salah after Nottingham Forest draw

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol analyzed Mohamed Salah's performance in the Reds' recent 1-1 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest. The Egyptian couldn't get on the scoresheet, or assist, in the game as Liverpool dropped points for a second consecutive league game.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for Forest in the eighth minute at the City Ground. Despite dominating possession and having as many 23 shots on goal, the Reds could only get an equalizer through Diogo Jota in the second half.

Salah, especially, looked off the mark, and Nicol discussed the forward's performance on ESPN FC. He noted:

“Salah’s really frustrating. I mean, he really is. It’s kind of feast or famine with him. He either stands on it, miscontrols it, gives it away; and then the next minute, he sticks it in the top corner. That’s generally what he does.

“Unfortunately today, the couple of attempts he had weren’t quite in the corner, and for one in particular Sels made a great save. As great as he is, as a genius as he is, he can be so frustrating.”

Despite the Forest blip, Salah continues to lead the goal-scoring and assists chart for the ongoing Premier League season. He has scored 18 and created 13 goals in the league. Overall, across competitions, he has netted 21 and assisted 17 goals for Liverpool this term.

Steve Nicol on Liverpool's Premier League title charge

Steve Nicol also talked about the recent dip in form for Arne Slot's side. The Reds drew 2-2 with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, January 5, before playing yet another draw against Forest.

Despite dropping four points in two games, Liverpool remain atop the league table with 47 points, four more than second-placed Arsenal, and also have a game in hand.

Talking of his former side's title charge, Nicol said on ESPN (via Liverpool Echo):

“When you don’t get the points you deserve after dominating the way they did, they’d have expected to win the game. I’m not confident Arsenal are going to go on a ten or 11-game winning streak.

“I’m not confident Forest are going to continue to win playing the way they do. The rest are just too far behind, so figure that one out whether I’m confident because of Liverpool and because the rest are not capable.”

Salah and Liverpool will next be in action when they face Brentford in the league on Saturday, January 18.

