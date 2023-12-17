“As good offensively as he is defensively” - Aurelien Tchouameni showers high praise on Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has heaped praise on English midfielder and teammate Jude Bellingham following his blistering start to life with Los Blancos.

Bellingham has been arguably one of the top signings of the summer, after sealing a reportedly €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old midfielder has wasted no time in proving his worth at his new club.

Bellingham has registered an impressive total of 16 goals and five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Twelve of those goals have come in La Liga with him scoring an additional four goals in the UEFA Champions League.

A lot has been said about Bellingham's ability in front of goals as he tops the goalscorers chart for Real Madrid this season across all competitions.

However, Bellingham's teammate Tchouameni has said that the midfielder is not only good offensively but also defensively. During an interview as reported via MadridXtra, Tchouameni said:

“It is really great to have a player like Jude: he is as good offensively as he is defensively, really hats off to him!”

Bellingham will next be in action when Real Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, December 17.

Recalling when Carlo Ancelotti labeled Real Madrid star as a "gift" to football

The Italian tactician has been impressed with Bellingham's adaptation to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since securing a big-money move to Spain in the summer. The midfielder has left everyone at the club stunned with his strings over-impressive displays week-in and week-out.

After Los Blancos' 4-2 victory over Napoli in the Champions League in November, Carlo Ancelotti said that he's been surprised by Bellingham's performance. He went further to label him a "gift", saying (via Eurosport):

"It's surprising. I don't think anybody could have imagined his adaptation to this style of football, to the club.

"He surprises every day, in every game. Not just us, he's surprising everybody. [Bellingham] is a gift for football. His coach and his team-mates are delighted with him, and the fans are delighted with him, but everybody is delighted to see a player with this potential and this positive image."

Bellingham has helped Real Madrid to second place in La Liga and to top their Champions League group.