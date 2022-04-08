“As good a passer as anyone on the planet” – Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on Liverpool star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold following his performance against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Metro) after the match, the former defender said:

"Trent is as good a passer as anyone on the planet right now, I don’t care."

"When I saw one of his passes yesterday, I was screaming. And it’s not usually passes that do that to me. It’s out or order the way he passes the ball. It’s not only the execution, it’s the vision."

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Trent Alexander-Arnold needs 4 more assists to equal the most assists in a single season ever by a defender Trent Alexander-Arnold needs 4 more assists to equal the most assists in a single season ever by a defender 👀 https://t.co/dUF1pqBRYv

Alexander-Arnold has been in fantastic form for Liverpool this season. He has scored two goals and provided 17 assists for the club across all competitions so far this season. He is the highest assist provider in Jurgen Klopp's squad in the current campaign.

Thanks to his efforts, the Reds are within striking distance of an unprecedented quadruple. Their victory over Benfica draws them closer to a semi-final tie in the Champions League. The Merseyside giants also sit within touching distance of the Premier League title.

Liverpool currently occupy second place in the league table, just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Ferdinand will hope that Alexander-Arnold continues to improve as England head into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions will surely rely on the defender as they hope to end their long wait for an international trophy.

Liverpool are on the edge of an unprecedented quadruple

Jurgen Klopp's men are aiming to secure a quadruple this season

The last time a Premier League team came close to winning the quadruple was in 1989-99, when Manchester United clinched the Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City did their best in 2018-19, securing three domestic cups but missing out on the Premier League and Champions League.

This time, however, Liverpool look like they can achieve the unachievable. They have already secured the Carabao Cup.

With eight Premier League games left and one point separating them from first-placed Manchester City, the Reds have a good chance of clinching the title.

They are nearly in the semi-finals of the Champions League and could enter the FA Cup final if they beat Manchester City on April 16.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will achieve legendary status in England if they are able to do the unthinkable and win these three pending competitions. However, they will need to take it one game at a time to reduce the effects of pressure.

