“As long as they don’t happen to my team, I’ll be happy” - Lamine Yamal on last-minute signings like ex-Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was thrilled with the drama and excitement of the just-concluded transfer window, particularly the dramatic last-minute move that saw Alexis Sanchez make a sensational return to LaLiga.

The 2025 summer transfer window has come and gone, but it will be remembered as one of the best windows in recent years. Several clubs were actively involved in the market, and as usual, the deadline day wasn’t without its excitement.

Sanchez was among the players who made a deadline day switch, with the Chilean joining Sevilla from Udinese on a free transfer. The move will see him face his former club Barcelona, where he played between 2011 and 2014.

In an interview with RTVE, Lamine Yamal expressed his admiration for the unpredictability surrounding the close of the transfer market while making it clear that he was pleased Barcelona remained untouched by the market chaos. When asked how he experienced the close of the transfer market, Yamal said:

"I've always liked it because strange last-minute signings come out, like Alexis Sánchez's to Sevilla. I like that movement, it's a beautiful thing in football and I'm glad those things happen. As long as they don't happen to my team where we all stay, I'll be happy."

Barcelona made just three signings in the 2025 summer transfer window. Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji joined on permanent deals, while Marcus Rashford arrived on loan.

“I continue with my mentality” - Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal on criticism

In the same interview, Lamine Yamal addressed whether public criticism gets to him. The 18-year-old has emerged arguably as Barcelona’s best player in recent seasons. He registered 43 goal contributions across competitions last season while guiding the club to a domestic treble. Despite his consitent brilliance, he has often been a subject of intense scrutiny.

When asked if the criticism he receives affects him, Yamal responded:

“The truth is, they don't affect me. I've realized that everything that happens in my life will be talked about, and in many places, made up because things have happened in my life that I didn't know about. I don't care much. In the end, I already said it on the day of my renewal, for both the good and the bad, I only listen to my circle, who are the ones who truly know things and what matters. It's something in my favor that helps me a lot because you'll never hear that Lamine is sad or happy about something someone else has said. I follow my path, I continue with my mentality, which I believe is what has brought me here.”

Following a stellar campaign for La Blaugrana last season, Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

