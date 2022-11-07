“As long as everyone’s playing how they feel is right, then who are we to all judge?” – Trent Alexander-Arnold hits out at critics over Liverpool form

Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes critics don't completely understand the playing style adopted by him and the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side struggling defensively. The Premier League giants have already conceded 16 league goals in 13 games this term, having let in just 26 goals in 38 matches last season.

They have recorded just seven clean sheets in 19 matches across all competitions, with three of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold, however, believes he and his teammates are playing merely how Klopp wants them to. He said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“As a team, all you can do is play how you're told to play. If that means that people don't understand it and people misconstrue it and don't really understand the way we play down to a tee, then that happens.

“I'm sure I have opinions on players that are told to do certain things in their team that I would say is wrong, but no, the game is the game. As long as everyone's playing how they feel is right, then who are we to all judge?”

Speaking about the criticism that has come Liverpool's way, the Englishman indicated that a lot of it has to do with their results. Comparing their mixed start to the ongoing campaign with their superb 2021-22 season, he said:

“I think that's something people don't really understand if I'm honest. We don't play a normal style of football. When things are going well, people praise it.

“But when things aren't going right (it's), 'They don't defend like they used to,' or 'They don't defend like they're supposed to...they're supposed to be doing this, they're supposed to be doing that.'"

He went on to add:

“Last year, when we nearly won every trophy possible, that wasn't a problem because we were winning games. It was 'Trent's changed the position, he's changed the role. Changed how right-backs play the game or full-backs play the game.'

“Now it's like, 'He doesn't defend like a full-back used to or a full-back's supposed to.' Well if I've changed the game, then surely you can't have one without the other.”

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold individually fared for Liverpool this season?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has certainly had a below-par season so far for Liverpool. In addition to his defensive vulnerabilities, the right-back's production in attacking areas has also taken a dip, which has affected the Reds' creativity.

In 18 matches across all competitions, he has recorded two goals and no assists. This is in stark contrast to the 2021-22 campaign, in which the Englishman registered an incredible 19 assists in 47 appearances.

For Liverpool to return to their marauding best, they will need Alexander-Arnold to get back to a level resembling the peak of his powers. He is still just 24 and the Reds will hope this rough patch will only help him improve going forward.

