"As long as I didn't say Messi, he'll be fine" - Piers Morgan names one sportsperson he'd pick ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo would be fine with him picking any sportsperson ahead of him as long as it isn't Lionel Messi. The British journalist is known to be a big fan of the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry has a unique place in football as fans continue to remain divided over the matter. The two legends have dominated football over the last two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. Piers Morgan has often been on Ronaldo's side and has publicly taken multiple digs at the legendary Argentine over the years. Morgan has also interviewed the Portuguese legend on multiple occasions.

In an appearance on the Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show, Piers Morgan was asked to pick between the late legendary leg spin bowler Shane Warne and Cristiano Ronaldo. Morgan chose Warne and said (via SPORTBible):

"I could choose a batsman... I could choose an all-rounder but if you ask me actually, If I could have someone to win a game for my life - and that's why the parallel is quite interesting, If I could think of a footballer to score a goal on a wet Wednesday in Stoke to save my life, who would would I choose? I'd choose Cristiano."

He added that Ronaldo would understand his opinion as long he didn't place Lionel Messi over him.

"And if it was to win a cricket match on any surface, it would be Shane Warne. If I have to choose one over the other, I'm going Shane Warne. I love Ronaldo, but he would understand. Cricket is my first and biggest love. As long as I didn't say Messi, he'll be fine," Morgan said.

Shane Warne is often considered among the greatest cricketers of all time. The Australian legend took a whopping 708 test wickets in his career. He passed away in March 2022 at the age of 52 due to a cardiac arrest.

When Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan he deserves more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel Messi

In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he deserves to win more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi. At the time of his comments, both legends had five Ballons d'Or to their names. Speaking on ITV, the Real Madrid legend told Morgan (via The Independent):

"Messi’s in the history of football. But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. I’d love it, I think I deserve it."

Further, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the relationship he shared with his longtime rival:

"My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years. I know that he has pushed me to be a better player, and I have pushed him to be a better player as well."

Since these comments, Lionel Messi has won three more Ballons d'Or over Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019, 2021, and 2023. He also led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which further strengthened his position in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate.

However, fans and pundits continue to debate who's the better footballer and will perhaps continue to do so even after both the legends hang up their boots.

