"As long as Lionel Messi is on the pitch" - Argentina legend labels La Albiceleste Copa America favorites

Former Argentina midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme believes Argentina are the 2021 Copa America favorites over Brazil because of Lionel Messi. Both South American giants have reached the quarterfinals of the tournament after topping their respective groups.

Lionel Messi is the current top-scorer of the tournament with three goals in four matches. Neymar, on the other hand, is the joint second-highest scorer with two goals.

Riquelme, when asked about Argentina's chances in the Copa America, said La Albiceleste are the favorites as long as Lionel Messi is on the pitch. As for pundits' favorites Brazil, the legendary Argentine midfielder said that while Neymar is a 'genius', the Argentines need to have faith in their team.

“As long as Messi is on the pitch, Argentina is the favorite to win the Copa América. Neymar is a genius, but Messi is Messi. You have to have faith.

“We have the best player in the world. While Messi is in the team, I see them doing well. Hopefully it can finally happen and they can win,” Riquelme told ESPN.

Riquelme further complimented Messi on the Barcelona star's love for the game, while referring to his performance in Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia on Tuesday. Lionel Messi scored twice in the encounter.

“Messi is a kid who loves to play ball, he always wants to play the whole game like yesterday against Bolivia. I was hoping nothing would happen to him,” Riquelme added.

Lionel Messi and Co. to face Ecuador in Copa America quarter-finals

The two former Barcelona teammates will face off in the Copa America final if all goes according to plan for their respective sides

Having finished top of Group A, Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Ecuador, who finished fourth in Group B, in the Copa America quarter-finals on Saturday. Brazil, on the other hand, will face Chile.

If all goes according to plan in the last-eight and the semi-finals, the two giants will face off in the Copa America 2021 final on July 10 at the Maracana.

