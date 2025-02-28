“As long as we’re there, that’s all that matters” - Ronald Araujo responds when asked about Barcelona facing Real Madrid in Champions League final

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has responded to questions about potentially facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Both sides have managed to find their way to the Round of 16, with Barca finishing second on the league table, and Madrid getting past Manchester City in the playoffs.

Ad

They currently sit in separate draws, with Real Madrid set to face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, while Barcelona face Benfica. However, if they can both beat their respective opponents and continue progressing, they could meet in the final of the competition.

When asked if he would be up for the challenge of facing Los Blancos in such a high-stakes clash, Ronald Araujo was enthusiastic, saying (via Barca Universal):

“Of course! As long as we’re there, that’s all that matters. It would be a great match. We just have to do our part. The Champions League is very competitive, and at this stage, there are no easy teams.

Ad

Trending

“It’s two games, and it depends on how you approach them… there are many factors. We believe we can do it, and hopefully, we can reach the final. It would be incredible, but we have to take it game by game.”

The Blaugrana defender looks prepared for such a match-up, but the Catalan giants would need to get through a difficult knockout stage. If they get past Benfica, they will face either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals. If they succeed here, a semi-final against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, or Inter awaits.

Ad

Barcelona have enjoyed impressive wins over Real Madrid this season

It is no surprise that Ronald Araujo would be excited about facing Los Blancos in the final of the UEFA Champions League. If their performances in El Clasico have been anything to go by, the Blaugrana are almost certain of clinching the continental trophy.

Indeed, both clubs have faced off twice this season, with Barca winning both times. The first El Clasico was a 4-0 LaLiga win for the Catalan giants at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, last year.

The second El Clasico came in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 12, where Barcelona trounced Real Madrid 5-2, despite going down to ten men. This was their first trophy under Hansi Flick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback