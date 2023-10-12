“As a Muslim, when you are in Mecca you feel at peace" - Karim Benzema reveals key reasons behind Real Madrid exit 

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema recently opened up about his reasons for leaving Los Blancos to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

The former France international took a shock decision to draw the curtains on his 14-year-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, deciding against a contract renewal. During his time in Spain, Benzema made 648 appearances, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Benzema won La Liga four times and got his hands on the Champions League trophy on five occasions with the Spanish giants. Addressing the move away, he said on media channels of the Saudi Pro League (via Football Espana):

"I am very happy and proud with everything I have done and won with Real Madrid, but I think for me it was a good time to try something new in my life after everything I had already won in Madrid."

"When the football project started in Saudi Arabia, it seemed huge in all aspects. I wanted to be a part of it and help football move forward in this country. There is a lot of passion here and I am happy with the level of the game. I’m really surprised by the level in Saudi Arabia because in Europe we don’t see many football matches here. Now, they do."

Claiming that Mecca, considered the holiest city in Islam, played a role in his decision, the 35-year-old striker added:

"As a Muslim, when you are in Mecca you feel at peace. It’s an exceptional place. Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country. They welcomed me with open arms and I felt loved immediately."

Since joining Al-Ittihad, Benzema has made seven appearances, scoring three goals and assisting two.

When do Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad play next?

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema' Al-Ittihad are gearing up for an important Saudi Pro League match against Al-Taawoun on October 20 once the international break is completed.

Benzema's side are currently fourth in the league standings, having secured 19 points from their first nine matches. They've won six, drawn one, and lost two clashes so far.

The Jeddah-based outfit will face Al-Taawoun, who sit in second place, three points ahead of their upcoming opponents. Benzema and Co. will look to secure a win and close the gap on league leaders Al-Hilal (23 points).