“As of now, there are still no different indications” – Fabrizio Romano provides clear update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred transfer amid Manchester United exit talks

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to join a European club despite rumors linking him elsewhere.

Romano acknowledged that Ronaldo received an offer from a Saudi Arabian club in the summer and the recent interest in him from clubs in the MLS. However, the Italian journalist believes the forward wants to carry on in Europe.

Romano wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

“I’ve been asked about stories about the MLS, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s priority has always been to continue in Europe. He was approached by a club in Saudi Arabia in August but he wanted to continue in Europe. As of now, there are still no different indications.”

The transfer specialist added:

“I’m sure his agent will explore the market in the next 1-2 months and we will see what happens.”

Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been in doubt for some time now. The veteran forward asked the club to let him leave in the summer, but couldn't find the right suitor despite being linked with various teams.

He has struggled to fit into Erik ten Hag's system and has fallen behind the Red Devils' younger forwards in the pecking order. This has seen him make just six starts across all competitions this season, including just two in 11 Premier League matches.

Ronaldo has also indicated his frustration with the situation during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last week. He refused to come on as a substititute and exited Old Trafford without meeting his teammates.

It's worth noting that his current contract with the Red Devils expires next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United's squad for their next match

Following his actions in the match against Spurs, Manchester United left Cristiano Ronaldo out of their squad for their match against Chelsea on October 22.

Prior to the game, which ended 1-1, Erik ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo would remain at the club for the rest of the season. He was also quizzed on if he wanted the player to stay. The Dutch tactician responded (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"Yes, both."

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell has since reported that Ronaldo's return to the squad could depend on his acceptance of the role required by the team. The Portuguese forward and Ten Hag are reportedly set to hold talks on Monday (October 24).

Laurie Whitwell



Players v Chelsea off today.



United would not pay up Ronaldo to leave. But free transfer at zero cost to club plausible.



Cristiano Ronaldo's reintegration to #MUFC squad dependent on talks with Erik ten Hag. Acceptance of team role required by Ronaldo.

Depending on how the conversation goes, Cristiano Ronaldo could return for Manchester United's next match. They will host Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

