AS Roma and Jose Mourinho left fuming at Arsenal loanee: Reports

Italian giants AS Roma and Jose Mourinho are reportedly frustrated with the performances of Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The 24-year-old joined the Serie A club on loan from north London until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

According to Siamo la Roma, Roma are disappointed with the performances of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Italian club had high expectations for the youngster due to his versatility, speed, and defensive capabilities. He has, however, struggled to live up to expectations during his time with the club and has had to make do with a bit-part role in recent weeks.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles rose through the youth ranks at The Emirates before making his senior debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. He became a regular member of the club's first team two seasons later.

The Gunners had high hopes for Maitland-Niles due to his ability to play as a full-back, winger, and defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old was a key member of the club's squad between 2017 and 2019, but fell down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 campaign.

He joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the second half of last season. Maitland-Niles struggled to make an impact during his time with the Baggies and returned to north London last summer.

He made just 11 appearances for the Gunners during the first half of the season. Maitland-Niles joined AS Roma on loan until the end of the season in January in the hope that he would be able to resurrect his career. The England Under-21 international has made just six Serie A appearances for Roma since joining the club, and is expected to return to The Emirates this summer.

Arsenal likely to sell a number of players this summer

AS Roma v US Lecce - Coppa Italia

Arsenal currently possess a number of players who are away on loan at various clubs. Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin was a key member of the north London club's squad before joining Real Betis on a season-long loan deal last summer. The defender is expected to secure a permanent move away from Arsenal this summer.

Lucas Torreira has been in impressive form during his loan spell with Fiorentina this summer. He has scored four goals and provided an assist in 28 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Italian side are believed to be keen to sign him permanently this summer.

Matteo Guendouzi has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin and Marseille respectively. The Frenchman had a falling out with Mikel Arteta towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign and is therefore unlikely to have a future at Arsenal.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to return to the club this summer after failing to hit the mark on loan at Roma( Siamo La Roma) Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to return to the club this summer after failing to hit the mark on loan at Roma( Siamo La Roma)

Pablo Mari joined Udinese on loan until the end of the season in January after struggling to break into Arsenal's starting line-up during the first half of the season. Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White have been in incredible form for the Gunners. Mari is therefore expected to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Ainlsey Maitland-Niles is likely to be sold by the north London club this summer. The 24-year-old's market value will have decreased due to his poor form for Roma.

Edited by Diptanil Roy