"As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing" - Gary Lineker clarifies sex noise prank ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool clash 

BBC's coverage of the FA Cup third-round replay between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool was interrupted by sexual moaning noises in the background.

The sudden noise interrupted a conversation between Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer. However, the two former England internationals laughed off the situation.

Lineker took to social media to clarify what had happened behind the scenes. Someone had taped a mobile phone to the back of the set, from which the recording was being played.

The former Barcelona striker tweeted:

"Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

Liverpool, meanwhile, are currently leading Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay at the time of writing this article. Harvey Elliott scored the only goal of the match so far in the 13th minute.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on former Wolves attacker Diogo Jota's fitness

Since his move to Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, Diogo Jota has scored 34 goals and provided 14 assists in 93 games for the Reds. The attacker, however, has been out of action since sustaining a calf injury during the Reds' Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield on October 16.

Jota also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal. Jurgen Klopp recently provided an update on the player's injury, saying that he has made good progress in rehabilitation.

Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"Diogo is extremely football smart, he will be football-wise back here again, He is like playing the games without playing the games."

Klopp further added that he expects Jota to be back in a few weeks.

"I don't know exactly how long. He looks really good, he is out there on the pitch, he is doing a lot of stuff already, but another few weeks."

Apart from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, the Reds are devoid of goalscorers in their team. Cody Gakpo is yet to find his feet and Luis Diaz has been sidelined with injury issues as well.

Having a versatile player of Jota's pedigree back would certainly be a massive boost for the Reds.

