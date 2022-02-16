"As simple as that" - Stewart Robson says there's 'not a hope in hell’s chance' Erling Haaland joins Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder-turned-television pundit Stewart Robson has dismissed any possibility of the Gunners signing one of the most coveted players in the world, Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young talents across the planet. He is tipped with a big-money exit from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Needless to say, every fanbase would want to see the generational talent donning their beloved club's shirt. However, very few sides could realistically make this deal happen.

Speaking on ESPN, Stuart Robson was asked about the Gunners managing to bring the Norwegian superstar to the Emirates. However, the 57-year-old was quick to quash the hopes of the Emirates faithful, claiming there is "not a hope in hell’s chance" that the north London club can make the deal happen.

The ESPN host asked:

“If Arsenal finish fourth or better, is there any chance they catch the eye of Haaland? All the key players are on the same timeline and they’d potentially have years together to gather trophies."

Robson replied:

“No, not a hope in hell’s chance. Haaland wouldn’t go to Arsenal at the moment. Yes, they’re doing okay and they might get into the top four, but he wants to go and win things. He’s not going to win the Premier League or the Champions League with Arsenal, that’s as simple as that."

Is Haaland too big for Arsenal?

From the fans' point of view, Haaland's move to Arsenal makes a lot of sense considering the Gunners have a very young core of players. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Haaland's compatriot and international skipper Martin Ødegaard are of a similar age.

The 21-year-old can feel at home around these young players under Mikel Arteta and grow into the player he is destined to become. However, the north London club are very much a team going through a transition phase and there is no certainty that they will ever reach their previous heights.

- Martin Odegaard "I feel like we’re building something special here... The mix is good and the team is hungry."- Martin Odegaard 💬 "I feel like we’re building something special here... The mix is good and the team is hungry." - Martin Odegaard

The Gunners have been missing from the Champions League for five years now, a competition where the Norwegian has already notched 23 goals till date. It makes no sense for the 21-year-old to quit Borussia Dortmund for the Emirates barring financial factors.

Haaland's next move is expected to be to one of the European powerhouses and Robson's former club are unfortunately not among them at present. The London side will surely be in the market for a new number nine in the summer. However, Haaland will be too ambitious a target for them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar