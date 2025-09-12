"As soon as I'm playing against you, I couldn't care less" - Wilfried Zaha on playing against 'GOAT' Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami clash

Charlotte FC star Wilfried Zaha shared his thoughts on playing against Lionel Messi ahead of facing Inter Miami in the MLS. The Herons will clash with Charlotte FC on September 13, with Messi expected to be a part of the squad.

Charlotte FC are on an eight-game winning streak and will be looking to achieve their record ninth win in the MLS against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. If they win, they have the chance to tie the record for consecutive wins in a season. Meanwhile, the Herons will also fight for the three points, with Messi all set to be back in the squad after missing their last MLS clash due to injury.

In an interview with the local media (h/t The Charlotte Ledger), Wilfried Zaha shared his thoughts on facing Lionel Messi. The Galatasaray loanee acknowledged him as the "GOAT" alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but said:

"As much as I appreciate Messi and I know he’s a G.O.A.T, he’s still G.O.A.T. It’s Ronaldo and Messi. But as soon as I’m playing against you, I couldn’t care less about all of that stuff. I know what we want to do, and we’re trying to get the ninth win, so that’s what I’m fixated on."

Lionel Messi did not feature in Inter Miami's last 1-1 draw in the MLS against DC United owing to a muscular injury. However, he was a part of their 3-0 loss to Seattle in the Leagues Cup final earlier this month before representing Argentina in the international break. He will next be seen in action in the much-anticipated game against Charlotte FC in the MLS on Saturday.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano provides update on Lionel Messi's availability ahead of Charlotte FC clash

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Charlotte FC, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano shared a positive update about Lionel Messi. The coach confirmed his availability for the game, saying (via World Soccer Talk):

"Leo is doing well. He was able to train with us all week, and he trained well, in the best way possible, so he’ll be ready for tomorrow. Luckily, we were able to reach an agreement with him and (Lionel) Scaloni so that Leo wouldn’t travel to Ecuador and could get some rest after playing several matches, especially considering the injury he had."

Messi was last seen in action in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers on September 4. The game seemingly marked the legendary Argentine's last World Cup qualifying match on home soil, when he scored a brace. He did not feature in the Albiceleste's 1-0 loss against Ecuador.

It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi represents Argentina once again in the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Inter Miami to perform better in the MLS as they stand sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference table.

