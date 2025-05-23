"As soon as they sign, they all have an excuse ready" - Rafael da Silva hits out at Manchester United players, names role model for them

Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva has lashed out at the current United squad for repeatedly finding excuses rather than improving. The Brazilian also lauded Bruno Fernandes and urged future Red Devils signings to reference the Portuguese midfielder as their role model.

In a recent interview discussion with The United Stand after Manchester United's defeat to Spurs in the UEFA Europa League final, Rafael said (via United in Focus):

"Whoever signs for United in the future should take Bruno as an example. He fights, he plays well, he never makes excuses… I feel like players today think they know everything when they arrive at the club and no longer take their cue from the leaders."

He added:

"It seems like players just want to complain, not fight. As soon as they sign, they all have an excuse ready. They blame the coach, the club… And even those who arrive with the right mentality are dragged down by this culture."

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from Old Trafford in 2013, United have struggled to compete for major honors. Despite several managerial changes and tactical modifications, the club's results have witnessed a decline.

Meanwhile, several past and present United players have attributed their poor performance to multiple factors in and around the club. While some have blamed the hierarchy, others have highlighted the shortcomings of Amorim's tactical set-up.

In the Premier League this term, United have only amassed 39 points from 38 games and are placed 16th in the table. Meanwhile, despite their dreadful stint, Fernandes has delivered 19 goals and 19 assists in 56 outings.

"I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go" - Bruno Fernandes on his future at Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Bruno Fernandes opened up on his future after the Europa League final defeat, saying he will be at Old Trafford until his services are no longer needed. The midfielder has been linked with a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

In an interview after the loss to Tottenham Hotspur, Fernandes said (via UtdPlug on X):

"I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this."

Fernandes has been Manchester United's best and most consistent player since joining them in 2020. In 289 appearances, he has netted 98 goals and produced 86 assists for the Red Devils.

