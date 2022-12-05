“As a teammate, you give everything for him” – Argentina star admits ‘greatest of them all’ Lionel Messi gives him goosebumps on the pitch

Argentina star Lisandro Martinez said that Lionel Messi gave him goosebumps on the field as he called his captain the greatest player of all time.

Messi was on target in the Albiceleste's 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16. It was his third strike of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, first in the World Cup knockouts, as Argentina roared into the last eight.

Martinez, who has been an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's squad, heaped praise on Messi and took great pride in playing alongside the PSG ace. Speaking to the press ahead of their quarterfinal clash with Netherlands, Martinez said (via AD.nl):

“To see Lionel Messi giving everything on the pitch. ... I get goosebumps. As a teammate, you give everything for him. He is the greatest of them all. To have him as my teammate makes me extremely proud.”

Martinez broke into Argentina's national setup in March 2019 in a friendly loss to Venezuela and has earned 12 more caps since then. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he has made three appearances but started just once - in the 2-0 win over Mexico on matchday two of Group C.

A centre-back by trade, the 23-year-old is known for his pace and composure on the ball, while his passing range is exemplary too. He hasn't nailed down a spot in Argentina's XI yet, but Martinez has the talent to succeed internationally and become a regular starter.

Lionel Messi's Argentina face gritty Netherlands in enticing 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Argentina's pursuit of a third World Cup title faces a significant challenge, as they face the formidable Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Friday (December 9).

The Oranje are unbeaten in 19 games and have been pretty impressive in Qatar, cruising through Group A unscathed before seeing off a talented USA side 3-1 in the last 16.

The match also promises an enticing player battle between Messi and Virgil van Dijk, an unstoppable force against an immovable object, the two best players in their respective position.

Argentina seem like the favourites on paper but nothing is certain in this tournament, with several upsets taking place. Interestingly, the two nations have faced each other five times in the FIFA World Cup, most recently in the 2014 semifinals, and share the spoils with two wins apiece.

Can Messi's Argentina end their long unbeaten run, or will the Netherlands spoil the Argentine's potentially fifth and last World Cup appearance? We will find out on Friday.

