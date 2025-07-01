"As of today, Barcelona cannot register him" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas claims Catalan club won't be able to register top target if they sign him

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona will not be able to register Nico Williams even if they activate the release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao. Tebas hinted that the Catalan side's wage bill will prevent them from registering the Spaniard in LaLiga.

Ad

Tebas said (via Tribuna.com):

"As of today, Barcelona wouldn't be able to register him."

The comment comes just days after Athletic Bilbao confirmed that they had registered a complaint against the Catalan side. They were not happy with Barca sporting director Deco showing interest in signing Williams. The Athletic Club met LaLiga officials and said in a statement (via GOAL):

"The meeting was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play. Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona's ability to sign players after FC Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team."

Ad

Trending

"Deco's statements add to the public statements made by president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club 'is working to be within the 1:1 rule' and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players," the statement continued.

Tebas was quick to comment on the complaint and said they were not in a position to block the transfer. However, he added that they will not give the Catalan side any leeway to get the transfer done. The LaLiga president said (via GOAL):

Ad

"Athletic Club are complaining because Barca have publicly stated, if the statements attributed to Deco are true, that they want to sign a player. According to FIFA regulations, he is in a protected period, and we don't have the authority to interfere in that."

He added:

"What we will do, as we have always done, is that Barca will have to comply with the regulations to sign players, be it Nico Williams, [Erling] Haaland, [Lionel] Messi... whoever it may be. And we won't change anything."

Ad

Nico Williams has a €58 million release clause in his contract, and the Catalan side are willing to activate it this summer.

Barcelona confident they can sign Nico Williams

The president of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta, recently said they have nothing to hide and are open to the league auditing the club. Laporta said (via GOAL):

"Let them audit us, we have nothing to hide. Barca is prepared to do what is necessary, if a market opportunity requires paying a clause."

Ad

La Blaugrana are likely to activate Williams' release clause despite the Athletic Club’s resistance.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Nico Williams and are willing to activate his clause if he cannot go to Camp Nou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More