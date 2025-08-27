"As of today, the only certainty" - Lionel Messi's entourage provide update on his future with Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi's entourage has claimed that the Inter Miami superstar is yet to decide his future with the Argentina national team. The Barcelona legend is focused on the MLS side and will take a call by himself when the time is right.

Speaking to Diario Ole's editor Hernán Claus, Messi's camp have revealed that the Argentina captain has not decided when he will retire from the national team. He wants to do well in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Venezuela and said (via All About Argentina):

"His future in the national team and World Cup 2026? Always calmly and without rushing, because the most important thing for him is how he feels at each moment. The decision is very personal and he will make it when he believes the time is right."

"As of today, the only certainty is that Messi remains just as eager to wear the Argentina jersey. For now, his focus is on Inter Miami, aiming for another final, and then on Venezuela. No rush, thinking only about the immediate future. No talk of farewells or World Cups."

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and is in talks over a new deal at Inter Miami.

Angel Di Maria comments on Lionel Messi's future with Argentina national team

Angel Di Maria spoke to La Nacional earlier this month and claimed that Lionel Messi should be with the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He claimed that the Inter Miami superstar is on the same level as Diego Maradona and said (via GOAL):

"Yes, yes. No matter what shape he's in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what. That's him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That's him. It's like when Diego (Maradona) was there."

"It's them, and there's no one else. They're from another planet; they're not from here. We have to keep enjoying it, and hopefully it'll be in the best shape possible. Leo is an alien. He's a phenomenon—let's not waste the chance to keep watching him. I watch Inter Miami games because I want to keep watching. I never watched MLS, and now I have a season ticket just to watch it."

Lionel Messi has been dealing with an injury this season and has missed six matches in all competitions. He also missed 10 games for club and country in 2024.

