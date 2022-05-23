Ashley Westwood comments if the failed Mbappe and Premier League pursuits will have an effect on Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League final (Exclusive)

Ashley Westwood believes that the failed Kylian Mbappe and Premier League pursuits will not have an effect on Real Madrid and Liverpool heading into the Champions League final.

It was a disappointing time for Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp's team as they both had to admit on two different fronts.

For Real Madrid, it almost seemed nailed on that PSG star Mbappe would be joining them in the summer to kickstart a new era at the club. However, the French forward performed a sensational U-turn and signed a contract extension at the capital club, much to the dismay of Madrid fans.

Liverpool has endured heartbreak over the past weekend in their pursuit of the Premier League crown. While Klopp's team secured a win over Wolves, it couldn't stop Manchester City from securing the title with a comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Despite these two setbacks, Westwood thinks that it will not have much of an effect on both sets of players heading into the final.

During a recent media interaction, the football pundit said both teams will enter the final without a negative frame of mind.

"I think if I'm being honest Liverpool have realized that they've done whatever they could to push Manchester City right to the wire. I don't believe they could have done anything more, I don't think they'll have any regrets like they've made this or that mistake. They got an incredible number of goals and points that on any other occasion if Man City weren't as good as they are Liverpool would've won the league by a mile, you only have to look at how many points ahead they are of Chelsea who're a very good side and pushed Real Madrid all the way in the earlier rounds. To see how good Liverpool are with Manchester City in front of them."

"So, I don't think they'll be affected at all by losing the title. Yes, it's not nice. It hurts but they know that they've done everything possible and they're one of the best teams in the world. They'll be going into the game confident, knowing they can win another trophy this season and I think it's the same with Real Madrid."

"Yes, it wasn't as convincing as Manchester City but they'll be taking unbelievable confidence over the fact that they've beaten Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City to get to the final."

"So, I don't think any of those sides will be in any negative frame of mind whatsoever," said Westwood.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will look to secure another trophy to round off a memorable campaign

Despite their setbacks at the weekend, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be looking to end the season on a high by adding the Champions League title to their collection.

Ancelotti's men finished 13 points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona and their run in Europe's premier competition has seen them pull off a few miracles as well.

For Liverpool, this will be their third final of the season, having defeated Chelsea on both previous occasions to win the FA and Carabao Cups.

Klopp and his team will be looking to sign off the season with their third title of the campaign.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Final - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 29th May 2022, at 12:30 am IST.

Edited by Alan John