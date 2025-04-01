Asier Illarramendi tells Real Sociedad how they can ‘hurt’ Real Madrid through assessment of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius

Asier Illarramendi has revealed how his Real Sociedad side can defeat Real Madrid. The two sides are set to face off in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie at the Santiago Bernabeu today (April 1).

Illarramendi, who rose through the ranks at Real Sociedad, returned back to playing for the Basque club in 2015. However, before he returned to his childhood club, he played for Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015.

In a recent interview with Diario AS, Asier Illarramendi was asked if the current Real Madrid team is better with Kylian Mbappe or without him.

The Spanish defensive midfielder acknowledged that Mbappe would be a threat but also highlighted the threat posed by Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. He then concluded that Real Sociedad could hurt his former side on the counterattack.

‘‘He may be the biggest threat, but so too are Vinicius and Rodrygo,’’ Illarramendi said. ‘’They're the best in the world. We'll have to keep a close eye on them. Also, they sometimes get left behind up front and can be hurt on the counterattack.’’

Despite expressing hope about defeating Real Madrid, Illarramendi conceded that they are at a disadvantage, saying:

‘‘It's a great match. Real Sociedad are at a disadvantage. Not getting a good result at Anoeta forces them to win at the Bernabéu. It's not easy. But we beat them 3-4 a few years ago... so why not? We have to defend well against the great players they have up front and hurt them when we can. It's a good match.’’

Real Madrid’s current front three have been flying high of late, with Mbappe the most notable. The Frenchman started the season slowly but has been involved in a plethora of goals for the Spanish giants in the last couple of months.

Mbappe has scored 32 goals and provided four assists in 44 appearances across competitions this term. He is also in the second position in the race for the Pichichi trophy this season, three goals behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

''It’s not easy to handle the pressure'' - Asier Illarramendi on whether Real Madrid is the best club for a young person

Illarramendi also gave his take on whether Real Madrid is the best club for a rising star. The defensive midfielder didn’t give a direct response but highlighted the immense pressure associated with playing for Los Blancos. He told Diario AS:

‘‘There are young players who arrive and succeed, like Rodrygo and Vinicius, and there are others who don't and find it difficult. At Madrid, you have to win every game and respond. It's not easy to handle that pressure. Some perform better, others worse.’’

Illarramendi struggled to make a significant impact during his two-year stay at the club. However, he won a couple of trophies at the Spanish capital, including the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

