"Ask him instead, he played with me" - Mesut Ozil provides witty response to Cristiano Ronaldo question

Former Real Madrid attacker Mesut Ozil provided a chucklesome answer when asked what it was like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his most successful spell as a footballer during his time at Real Madrid. He won a total of 16 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, while establishing himself as one of the best players of all time.

The Portuguese icon also played with a number of world-class players during his nine-year stint with Los Blancos. German attacker Mesut Ozil was among those he shared the dressing room with.

Ozil, 34, was on Real Madrid's books for a total of three years between 2010 and 2013. He notably played 149 matches with Ronaldo during that period and the pair even combined to find the back of the net 39 times.

As someone who enjoyed Ronaldo's company, Ozil was recently asked what it was like to play alongside the forward. The Istanbul Basaksehir man, though, was in a playful mood as he provided a witty response. He said [via @MadridXtra on Twitter]:

“Ask him instead, he played with me.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra • Turkish fan to Özil: “What was it like to play with Cristiano?”



• Özil: “Ask him instead, he played with me.” • Turkish fan to Özil: “What was it like to play with Cristiano?” • Özil: “Ask him instead, he played with me.” https://t.co/5ewc5w94JN

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil helped Real Madrid win three trophies, including a La Liga title, between 2010 and 2013.

Mesut Ozil recently blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's critics

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight for various reasons in recent months. He notably came under fire after he criticized Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils remarkably parted ways with the 37-year-old by mutual consent following the interview. Several pundits and former players have since criticized the player.

Mesut Ozil, though, was among those who continued to support Ronaldo. He wrote on Twitter in December:

"I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from. The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad."

Mesut Özil @M10 I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from ... The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad... I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from ... The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad...

He added:

"He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world-class football for 20 years."

"I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history."

It is fair to say that Ronaldo is held in high regard by his former Real Madrid teammate.

Poll : 0 votes