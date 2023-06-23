“Ask our wives, our children, our parents” – Ex-MLS star lashes out at Gareth Bale for his message to Lionel Messi after Inter Miami move

Former Inter Miami and LA Galaxy star Adolph Joseph DeLaGarza has hit out at Gareth Bale for his comments on the Major League Soccer (MLS). He disagrees with the Welshman that there is no pressure while playing in the United States-based league.

Bale was asked to give one piece of advice to Lionel Messi following his move to the MLS, and he claimed that the Argentine needed to sit back and relax. He added that the pressure was now off, and there was no need to win every game.

Bale said on BT Sports:

"It is a lot more chilled. If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you're not happy. They accept losing a bit more. There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it."

DeLaGarza was not happy with the comments and took to Twitter, criticizing Bale's comments. He wrote:

"Cmon man. Ask our wives, our children, our parents, our friends how fun it was being around us after we lose games in MLS. We also don't have one of the highest payrolls in the entire football world."

DeLaGarza played his entire career in the MLS except for one season when he played for Rio Grande Valley on loan from Houston Dynamo.

Lionel Messi looking forward to playing in the MLS after rejecting Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has admitted that he wanted to rejoin Barcelona but had to move to the MLS to keep his future in his hands. He did not want to wait for the Catalan side before getting to know if he could join them.

He told SPORT:

"I really wanted to come back. But, on the other hand, after having lived through what I lived through, after the exit I had, I didn't want to go through the same situation again and have to wait to see what was going to happen.

"I didn't want to leave my future in the hands of others. I wanted to make my own decision for myself and my family. Even though I heard [in the media] that the league had accepted everything and that everything was OK for me to come back, there were still a lot of other things missing."

Marca have reported that Al Hilal were determined to land Lionel Messi and offered him a world-record €500 million per season contract.

