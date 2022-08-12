“Asking for money from the fans after this transfer window have some shame” – Manchester United fans hilariously react to Red Devils unveiling new third kit

Manchester United have unveiled their new third kit for the 2022-23 season but it has not gone down well with their fans on social media. The Red Devils have decided to release a neon green third kit for the new season.

Green is a color not usually associated with Manchester United. According to the club's official website, the third kit takes inspiration from the 1990s fashion culture.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured modeling the new kit. This is despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanting to leave the club this summer to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United fans, however, were not impressed with the announcement of their new kit. Some stated that the new kit will not be purchased by many fans, while others want the club to focus on their performances on the pitch.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Manchester United have decent home and away kits this season. The home shirt is traditionally red with white collars. Meanwhile, the away kit is white with a hint of black in it.

The third kit is usually worn when both the home and the away kit clash with the side the team is traveling to. This is the case with United's next Premier League match against Brentford, a team that plays in red and white.

The Red Devils will therefore debut their new green third kit against the Bees on Saturday, August 13.

Erik ten Hag's side will be desperate to get their first points of the season following their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last time around. United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Seagulls at Old Trafford in Ten Hag's first official game in charge of the club.

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea star

As things stand, the Red Devils are still looking to conclude a few deals before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer. The Dutch tactician coached Ziyech during their time together at Ajax.

The United board, however, are not convinced with Ten Hag's interest in Ziyech at the moment.

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… #mufc hierarchy resisting Ten Hag’s interest in Hakim Ziyech. Club also failed with an approach for Timo Werner #mufc hierarchy resisting Ten Hag’s interest in Hakim Ziyech. Club also failed with an approach for Timo Wernermanchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United have been quiet in the transfer window for almost four weeks now. The Red Devils have not added to their squad since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax last month.

