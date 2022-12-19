“Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai (real trophy is with me)” – Ranveer Singh makes hilarious comment about Deepika Padukone at FIFA World Cup final

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh showered his stunning actress wife Deepika Padukone with praise after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, calling her the real trophy of his life.

The Bollywood sensation was given the prestigious opportunity to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy before the final on Sunday (December 18) between Argentina and France. She was accompanied by 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Iker Casillas. After unveiling the trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Deepika Padukone joined her husband in the audience as they cheered together for Argentina.

Congress Kerala @INCKerala Deepika Padukone creates history for India. The Pathaan star is the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Proud of you, Deepika! Deepika Padukone creates history for India. The Pathaan star is the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Proud of you, Deepika! https://t.co/Z0d3PdRlfK

Ranveer was full of praise for his wife after she unveiled the trophy and posted a few stories on Instagram to share his admiration. He wrote (h/t Hindustan Times):

“Bursting with pride. That's my baby. Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage.”

After Deepika joined him in the audience, he posted a picture with her with the caption:

“Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai (the real trophy is with me). So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together.”

In a video, he said:

“World Cup trophy ke saath meri trophy (my trophy with the world cup trophy).”

Argentina would go on to beat France 4-2 on penalties after they produced a thrilling 3-3 draw in 120 minutes. The actor was impressed with the exhilarating game in Qatar and called it a historic clash.

“What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. FIFA World Cup.”

Ranveer added:

“It had to be Him. Messi.”

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were the standout performers for their respective teams. While Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick, Messi bagged a brace. Both players also scored in the shootout, but Messi's Argentina had the last laugh.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Argentina after FIFA World Cup win

Argentina and France took the 2022 FIFA World Cup final right down to the wire, making for a rollercoaster of a night for football aficionados worldwide. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed with what he witnessed.

After Argentina clinched the victory over France, Modi took to Twitter to heartily congratulate the victors and their millions of Indian fans.

Narendra Modi @narendramodi This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez

His post read:

“This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!”

Messi, who pitched in with seven goals and three assists in seven games in Qatar, was awarded the FIFA Golden Ball. Mbappe, meanwhile, clinched the FIFA Golden Boot with eight goals but had to settle for the runner-up prize.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes