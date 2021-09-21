Assistant manager Pep Lijnders provides injury update on five Liverpool stars

Jurgen Klopp's right hand man Pepijn Lijnders has provided injury reports on five Liverpool players ahead of their Carabao Cup game against Norwich City.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Lijnders revealed that Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams and Roberto Firmino will not feature in their trip to Carrow Road. Lijnders also spoke on Harvey Elliott's recovery during the same press conference.

The Liverpool assistant manager claimed midfielder Thiago will not take part in their away game at Brentford either. Regarding Thiago's absence, Lijnders said:

"I can't say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow (Tuesday) and not at the weekend. Let's get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand (against Palace), he was a proper playmaker in my opinion."

Lijnders also said the game against Norwich City is too early for the likes of Neco Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino to feature in.

“Trent should be fine in a few days but Norwich comes too early," said the Liverpool assistant manager. "Then we have Bobby (Firmino), who will do parts of team training but also not ready. But progressing well. Neco is progressing well as well. [For him] tomorrow also comes too early.”

Liverpool have always used the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to try out their bench strength. The Reds have also confirmed that youngsters Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher will start their game against Norwich City.

"He deals with it outstandingly" - Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders on Harvey Elliott's injury

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has credited Harvey Elliott's mentality for dealing with a long-term injury he sustained during Liverpool's away victory at Leeds United.

"Harvey is Harvey, a young boy and he deals with it outstandingly, I have to say," he said. “If you see our squad of players, we have so many players who had not similar injuries, but similar situations where they had a long-term injury. You see that our group is a proper family, you see how they reacted when it happened - Naby was with tears in his eyes next to the pitch, Curtis was emotional."

Liverpool do not have the same squad depth that some of their rivals possess. It is really important for the Reds to remain injury-free if they aim to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

