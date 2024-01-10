Aston Villa linked with a move to sign 23-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Lille star Jonathan David, who is also linked with a move to Manchester United (via Shropshire Star).

The Villans could be looking to bolster their squad and mount a serious title challenge this season. They're currently placed second in the Premier League with 42 points, just three behind leaders Liverpool.

Bringing in a striker at Villa Park doesn't seem like an immediate requirement, with Ollie Watkins finding the net with regularity. The England international has scored 14 goals and assisted 10 across competitions this season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has also highlighted that he would only bring in reinforcements if the new signings are a certain improvement on the players already at his disposal.

"If we are trying to get someone it is really because we are very convinced he is going to increase our level in the squad. It is not very clear in the January window to get that," he said (via Shropshire Star).

David wouldn't necessarily be seen as an upgrade on Watkins, with the former having scored 10 goals in 24 matches across competitions for Lille this season. He would most likely act as cover and would have to fight for minutes under Emery.

However, a move to Old Trafford may seem more reasonable, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund struggling to find his feet in England. The Denmark international has netted only once in 15 Premier League matches.

A move to either side would earn David the chance to play in the English top-flight, which is widely regarded as the best league in Europe.

Former Manchester United star suggests signing Karim Benzema to solve goalscoring problems

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has suggested that the Red Devils sign ex-Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to solve their issues in front of goal. The Red Devils have netted the fewest league goals for sides in the top 13 (22) this season.

Benzema decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer, putting an end to his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saha told BettingOdds.com (via The News):

"He [Benzema] will shake up the United frontline and that’s what they need. He will definitely score goals and he will link up the play a lot better […] he’s the type of striker that Hojlund will learn from, but that’s just a fantasy."

It is unlikely that Manchester United will move for Benzema, who scored 354 goals in Real Madrid colors. This season, the 36-year-old has bagged nine goals and five assists in 15 Saudi Pro League appearances.