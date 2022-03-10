Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard claims Liverpool have a player who is 'a manager's dream'

Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on former teammate James Milner.

When asked about the future of veteran Ashley Young at Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard compared Young to Milner at Liverpool. Speaking to reporters (via Birmingham Live), the Villa manager said:

"He's a player who can come in and do any job on a football pitch. There aren't many people who can do that, especially at his age as well. He's one of a few, like James Milner, who are a manager's dream. Certain situations crop up where you need someone to come in and do a certain type of job."

"It doesn't matter whether it's on the left, the right, in the middle, in attack, it doesn't matter what you ask them to do, they just carry it out."

Both Milner and Young's contracts run out at the end of this season at Liverpool and Villa, respectively.

James Milner @JamesMilner

#YNWA Sometimes you just have to find a way to win. 3 more points with a big game Tuesday to come. Sometimes you just have to find a way to win. 3 more points with a big game Tuesday to come. #YNWA https://t.co/jB3DiET0Ev

The two veteran England internationals might be on the wrong side of 30. However, they have shown this season that they are still more than capable of doing a decent job when called upon.

Aston Villa will be looking for a top 10 finish in the Premier League this season

Steven Gerrard- Premier League

Steven Gerrard's appointment as Aston Villa manager seems to have revitalized the team. The Villans will now be looking to finish the season strongly and secure a top 10 finish.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho's Aston Villa future 🗣 "There's obviously talks behind the scenes"Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho's Aston Villa future 🗣 "There's obviously talks behind the scenes" Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho's Aston Villa future ⬇️ https://t.co/ay742f1Wlj

There seems to be a real energy around the club at the moment. Aston Villa have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad.

Youngsters like Jacob Ramsey along with the likes of well-established stars like Philippe Coutinho, Emi Martinez and Lucas Digne will be hoping to guide Aston Villa to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool still in the hunt for a quadruple

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Having already claimed the Carabao Cup against Chelsea in a thrilling penalty shootout, Liverpool are still alive in the FA Cup, Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals. They also booked a place in the UEFA Champions League last eight after getting past a tricky Inter side.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Liverpool would be the last team that Manchester City would want in the draw.” Rio Ferdinand:“Liverpool would be the last team that Manchester City would want in the draw.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Rio Ferdinand:“Liverpool would be the last team that Manchester City would want in the draw.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/6ClzRIRDqx

Liverpool trail Manchester City by six points in the Premier League. However, they have one game in hand over them and face the Cityzens in a blockbuster Premier League clash on April 10.

With the Reds competing on multiple fronts, James Milner's versatility, leadership and no-nonsense approach could play a huge role in the coming weeks.

