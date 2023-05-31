Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann flaunts bikini body alongside Real Madrid man’s ex-girlfriend in Miami

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann excited fans with her latest Instagram post. Lehmann was spotted alongside Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's former girlfriend Karoline Lima.

Lehmann donned a black bikini and left little to imagination with her post. Lima, meanwhile, was spotted in a pink suit, enthusing fans. Lehmann is enjoying a holiday after helping Villa earn a fifth placed finish in the WSL.

She captioned her recent image with Lima:

"Beach day with my blond sis."

Alisha Lehamm is quite popular on social media with over 13 million Instagram followers. However, he on-field abilities are also impressive. Lehmann recently said that fans often do that recognise her for her football skills. She said (via The Sun):

"Some people just see Instagram and social media and don't even know I actually play football. When I don't post a football picture for a week, people say, 'Oh she doesn't even play'. I think sometimes it's a bit hard because obviously, I train every day like everyone else."

Lehmann added:

"I play every weekend, and sometimes it's hard because they make a picture of you. I'm a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football, and that's my first priority in life."

Alisha Lehmann was recently rescued by Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford

Alisha Lehmann recently visited a nightclub in Manchester. The Aston Villa player, though, was mobbed on her visit to the club. Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford came to her rescue, though.

Rashford was at the club and noticed the situation. While he didn't personally know Lehmann, he knew about her through social media. Rashford rescued her from the mob and invited her over to the VIP area. A source at the scene said on the matter (via Daily Star):

"Marcus cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join them. It was the first time they’d met, but he knew who Alisha was. They exchanged a few words, and she thanked him; then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends. She thought he was a gent."

Alisha Lehmann was reportedly very happy with Rashford's gesture. The news involving the two players went trending across social and digital media for a while.

