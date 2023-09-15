Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann flaunts glamorous look in split skirt as she shares a mirror selfie 

Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann recently took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of mirror selfies.

In those selfies, she can be seen wearing a black top and a split denim skirt. As soon as the Aston Villa attacker uploaded the picture on her Instagram, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. The post has now garnered more than 650,000 likes since the two days it got uploaded.

Alisha Lehmann renewed her contract with Women's Super League side Aston Villa last month for an additional three years. The 24-year-old Swiss forward had joined the Villans in 2021 and has made 54 appearances till date, scoring 10 goals.

She had previously played for Everton and West Ham United. She has 42 caps for Switzerland's and was a part of the Women's World Cup squad that got eliminated (5-1) in the Round of 16 by eventual champions, Spain.

Apart from being a football star, Lehmann is also a famous social media celebrity. She is the most followed female footballer on Instagram and has more than 15 million followers on her account, where she regularly posts her images.

As per Sportspromedia, she was also the athlete with the most social media emgagements during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, amassing more than 18.9 million engagements.

Alisha Lehmann becomes the first female athlete to sign a an endorsement deal with Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME

Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann has become the first female brand ambassador of PRIME, a sports drink founded by KSI and Logan Paul. The 24-year-old took to Instagram announcing that he has signed a promotional contract with the energy drink brand.

In the post uploaded on social media, she was seen standing alongside the co-founders of PRIME, Logan Paul and KSI. The trio can be seen holding a bottle of the energy drink and the Aston Villa attacker is also holding a Premier League ball.

Logan Paul and KSI launched their energy drink brand in the United Kingdom, earlier this year in January and since then, they have been expanding their business on a large scale. Manchester City star, Erling Haaland and UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski are also athletes associated with PRIME.

The US-based beverage company has also become the official hydration partner of top European clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, earlier this year. Moreover, they also signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in January.