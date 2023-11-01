Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann names Real Madrid legend as her most famous follower on Instagram

Aston Villa Women's player Alisha Lehmann has revealed that former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo Nazario is her most famous follower on Instagram.

The Swiss football star played 'Unlocked' on BBC Sport with Liam MacDevitt. During the game, she was asked a few questions about her social media, one of them being the most famous celebrities who have texted her.

Lehmann didn't respond, saying that it's confidential information. She was then asked about the most famous person who followed her. She replied:

"Probably Ronaldo from Brazil. One of the GOATS. It's for Instagram, not the real world."

Lastly, MacDevitt asked Alisha Lehmann if she was the most followed athlete in women's football. Instead of reponding, the Aston Villa star asked Liam MacDevitt for the answer. The English television presenter answered:

"That's what I have heard."

Alisha Lehmann is the most female football player on Instagram, with more than 15 million followers. The United States' Alex Morgan is in second spot with around 10 million followers.

Earlier this year, Lehmann was named the most famous Instagram influencer in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by data analyst Gracenote Nielsen.

Alisha Lehmann was offered £100,000 by a celebrity for one-night stand

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has revealed that a famous male celebrity offered her a staggering sum of £100,000 to spend a night with her. While speaking to the podcast host Shirin David, the Swiss football player opened up about the incident.

Later in the podcast, Lehmann said that she didn't answer the message. However, the person who made the offer is a very well-known celebrity, without revealing the name. She said (via The Daily Star):

'I'll pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss Francs (£90,121) for one night with her.' Of course, I didn't answer, it was crazy. The message was from someone very well-known. We've met before but not in person. We were at the same event."

"I can't reveal (his name). But he is very, very well known internationally. The thing is, I still have the message. He's a bit stupid,"

Earlier this year, she signed a new three-year contract with Women's Super League side, Aston Villa. Her contract with the Villans will expire in the summer of 2026, with the option of adding another year.