Aston Villa star Leon Bailey appears to inhale laughing gas as he uploads video of partying till 7 AM

Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey was seen performing a dangerous stunt as he inhaled laughing gas while celebrating a friend's birthday well into early morning. The incident took place after Villa's 2-0 win against Everton on 25 February.

Bailey could be seen inhaling laughing gas from a balloon while standing in front of his car. Laughing gas contains Nitrous Oxide and it works by depriving the brain of Oxygen. Inhaling laughing gas could have severe side effects, like paralysis, brain damage, or death.

Bailey joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 after Jack Grealish was sold to Manchester City for £100 million. Since his £25 million move from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, Bailey has scored six goals and provided four assists in 44 matches for the Villans.

The Jamaican international has made 26 appearances for the Birmingham-based side this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery recently made Leon Bailey claim

Since Unai Emery took over from Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa's manager, Leon Bailey has started eight out of his team's 10 matches. Emery recently mentioned that Bailey has been training well.

The former Arsenal manager further added that he has been trying to find Bailey's best position on the pitch. Emery said (via Brimingham Live):

“Leon Bailey is working well. We are trying with him to find his best position on the pitch, defensively and offensively. He has as well, ambition and determination to try to get his best performances and each match is an opportunity for him."

Bailey was a crucial player for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 39 goals and providing 26 assists in 156 matches. While he arrived at Villa with a lot of expectations, the 25-year-old attacker is yet to live up to them.

Villa, meanwhile, are currently 11th in the league with 34 points on the board from 25 matches.

