AstroPay renews partnership with Burnley Football Club to become major sponsor

London, 15th July 2021 | AstroPay, the global leader in online payment solutions, has renewed its sponsorship deal with Burnley Football Club, which will see it become the Clarets’ official payment solutions partner and sleeve sponsor for the 2021/22 season.

As part of the deal, Astropay will have its logo on the Clarets’ new-look first team strip’s sleeves for the upcoming campaign when they will play their sixth successive season of Premier League football, under manager Sean Dyche.

AstroPay and Burnley FC entered into a similar partnership in the 2018/19 season following the club’s return to European competition for the first time in more than half a century in the Europa League.

Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, said: “Burnley FC is a major club in England’s Premier League, with a rich heritage and a strong fan base, so it is fantastic that we are joining forces again as a major sponsor. We see the club as continuing to head in the right direction and we are thrilled to be part of the team for another season of competition between the top level of English and world football.

“Turf Moor and the Premier League represent a perfect stage for us as leaders in our field and we look forward to more joint success together.”

Burnley FC Chairman, Alan Pace, said: “We’re really thrilled to be welcoming AstroPay back into the Clarets family. They were with the club for one of our greatest seasons so there is some added history to this partnership which I’m sure fans will appreciate.”

The sponsorship deal renews a strong and mutually beneficial partnership, providing AstroPay with an excellent opportunity to bolster brand awareness as it expands its range of products and services, most recently venturing into the esports and gaming industry. Meanwhile, the partnership is important for the Clarets as they prepare for their first full season under the ownership of ALK Capital Investment Group, which is an exciting time in the club’s history.

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. It is the payment solution of choice for thousands of consumers in Asia, Africa and Latin America who want to make online purchases on international sites, and it also aims to help merchants access markets more easily and securely.

With offices in the UK and Latin America and over two million users, 500 merchants, and more than 200 payment methods available globally, Astropay has extensive experience in handling the specificities of different markets, offering an efficient solution to all its customers: merchants, end users, and business partners.

Visit www.astropay.com

Media contacts (UK)

Kapil Arya

Lansons

Kapila@lansons.com / 07586002663

Edited by Vishal Subramanian