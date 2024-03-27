“At 18 I was probably playing on the Xbox” - England star heaps praise on Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has lauded Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for making his debut for the England national team at the age of just 18.

Mainoo, who got his maiden England call-up in the latest international window, is currently having a breakthrough season at Manchester United. Despite missing the first three months of the season due to an ankle injury, the 18-year-old has made 20 appearances for the senior team, bagging two goals.

Moreover, the Englishman has started 14 games under Erik ten Hag in the Premier League. In the international window, Kobbie Mainoo featured in both games for the Three Lions. He made his debut as a second-half substitute against Brazil and was named in the starting XI for their 2-2 draw against Belgium.

Praising the young midfielder, Ivan Toney stated that he was probably playing video games when he was at Mainoo's age.

Expand Tweet

Toney said (via Channel 4):

"At 18 I was probably playing on the Xbox and he is out there being a man and playing for England."

Ivan Toney started as the striker for England against Belgium and scored the Three Lions' first goal with a penalty in the 17th minute.

Premier League legend slams England management for snubbing Everton youngster in friendlies

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has slammed Gareth Southgate for not giving minutes to Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite during England's recent friendlies.

Branthwaite was on the bench during the Three Lions' two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but did not feature in either game.

Expand Tweet

After the matches, Ian Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his frustration:

"How did Jarrad Branthwaite get zero minutes across two friendlies. Doesn't make sense. Perfect opportunity to have a look to him"

After John Stones suffered an injury against Belgium, many expected Jarrad Branthwaite to get a few minutes. However, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez replaced Stones in the game.

This season, Jarrad Branthwaite has made 31 appearances for Everton, scoring twice for the Toffees. The centre-back has been impressive in the league and is reportedly on the transfer radar of several top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City.