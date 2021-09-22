"At his age, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. plays better than his father" - Cristiano Ronaldo's mother talks up her grandson, reveals her ultimate dream

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores Aveiro wants someone from the family to fulfill her dream of returning back to Sporting CP. Dolores Aveiro also believes that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. plays better than his father at his age.

Speaking on the ADN de Leao podcast (via Goal), Dolores Aveiro revealed that she spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo over a possible return to Sporting CP. However, if her son cannot return back to Portugal, her grandson will surely have to play for the team she supports.

"Ronaldo has to come back here [to Sporting], for me he'd be here. He likes to watch Sporting's games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting."

"'Let's see...', he said, but if it isn't [him], it's Cristianinho! At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At the time, Ronaldo didn't have a coach, but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher."

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother wanted her son to return to Sporting CP this summer. However, the 36-year-old forward chose to return to another of his former sides at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is currently 11 years old and follows his father from club-to-club to join their youth teams. However, Cristianinho would have to make a decision to start his own career in the near future. The 11-year-old would follow his father and join Sporting CP's youth system.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his career in Portugal playing for Sporting CP. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner played in the first-team for just one season before Sir Alex Ferguson signed him up for Manchester United in the summer of 2003. The rest, as they say, is history.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't slowed down at the age of 36

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 36 years old. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Manchester United this summer and made an excellent start to the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored four goals in the three games he has played for Manchester United, helping the club challenge the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

On the international stage Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading goal scorer with 111 goals, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei in the most recent international break.

