"At that amount, I won't sell" - Manchester United handed blow as Serie A club president makes transfer claim about 27-year-old midfielder

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has addressed the rumors involving Manchester United-linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, stating that any prospective buyer would have to spend more than €50 million to sign the player.

The Red Devils, who are without Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata this season, have been linked with a move Milinkovic-Savic. With his contract expiring in June 2024, it is believed that the Serbian is as close to leaving the Sky Blues as he has ever been.

Manchester United are reportedly focused on completing the transfer of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus at the moment. So, it is unclear whether or not they will make a formal offer for Milinkovic-Savic before the end of the summer transfer window.

If they do, they will need to spend north of €50 million to have a shot at signing the midfielder. Speaking on the future of Milikovic-Savic, Lotito told La Lazio Sia Monoi (via CaughtOffside):

“Milinkovic for 50 million? At that amount I won’t sell it, it’s worth much more. Our market is complete and finished. Also because Luis Alberto will also remain. I quickly kept all the promises I had made. All the reinforcements Sarri wanted on the sheet were taken.”

The Serbian midfielder, who has been at Lazio since August 2015, featured in 37 Serie A games for the club last season, recording 11 goals and 11 assists.

Manchester United might be wise to break the bank for Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United were handed a sobering 2-1 home defeat in their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend (August 7). While the rest of the squad weren't at their best, it was the midfielders who disappointed the most.

Fred and Scott McTominay were arguably United's worst performers, struggling to bring the attackers into play. They also looked sluggish on the ball and often looked clueless when pressed by the Brighton players.

Sergej Milinković-Savić received 6.17 progressive passes per 90 for Lazio last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.

Adding a player like Milinkovic-Savic could do wonders for Erik ten Hag's side. The Dutchman would have a central midfielder who is a great forward passer, is physically imposing, and is capable of driving the ball into the opposition half.

The Serbian's price tag might be exorbitant, but meeting it might not be the craziest idea, considering the state the club finds itself in.

